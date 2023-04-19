Anzac Day 2023: Services across the Blue Mountains

Anzac Day services will be held across the Blue Mountains from Mount Victoria to Glenbrook. For more details, visit the Blue Mountains Gazette's special Anzac Day feature.
Details of local services are as follows:
Blackheath: 6am dawn service at the cenotaph in Blackheath Gardens, next to the Great Western Highway; march at 10.45am from Govetts Leap Road turning into Wentworth Street and finishing prior to Hat Hill Road; 11am service at the cenotaph in Blackheath Gardens.
Mount Victoria: 8.45am service in Memorial Park next to the Great Western Highway
Springwood: 6am dawn service at War Memorial in Buckland Park, Macquarie Road; parade from the post office at 10.30am followed by wreath laying and service at 10.55am; sunset service at memorial at 5pm.
Lawson: 6am dawn service at the War Memorial in Honour Avenue, Lawson; march to War Memorial at 10.45am followed by service at 11am.
Glenbrook: Held at War Memorial at Glenbrook Panthers - 5.30am rum call for diggers; 6am dawn service; 10.10am march from Glenbrook to the club followed by main service at 10.30am; two-up at 1pm.
Hazelbrook: 8.45am service and wreath laying at the War Memorial in Bonnie Avenue, Hazelbrook. Morning tea held at Hazelbrook Bowling Club at conclusion of service.
Katoomba: 6am dawn service at Katoomba RSL cenotaph in Lurline Street; 10.45am march from Carrington Place, Katoomba Street, proceeding down Katoomba Street, Waratah Street and Lurline Street to the Katoomba RSL car park; 11.30am wreath laying service; 2pm-8.30pm two-up.
Wentworth Falls: Dawn service at 6.30am at Coronation Park, Station Street, Wentworth Falls.
