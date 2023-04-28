Blue Mountains Gazette
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Possum Magic

April 28 2023 - 2:34pm
Possum Magic's 40th birthday
The multi award-winning team from Monkey Baa Theatre Company return to The Joan to bring Possum Magic, the beloved Australian picture book written by Mem Fox and illustrated by Julie Vivas to life on stage in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

