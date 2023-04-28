Possum Magic's 40th birthday

Possum Magic is suitable for ages 3 - 8 and their families. It plays at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, May 4, at 6pm, Friday, May 5, at 10am and 12:30pm) and Saturday, May 6, at 10am. Duration: 50 minutes (No interval, followed by a 20-minute Q&A with the cast - Friday performances only). Tickets: Standard $25, Family of 4 $90. Bookings at https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/possum-magic-2023/