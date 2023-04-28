Possum Magic's 40th birthday

The multi award-winning team from Monkey Baa Theatre Company return to The Joan to bring Possum Magic, the beloved Australian picture book written by Mem Fox and illustrated by Julie Vivas to life on stage in celebration of its 40th anniversary.
Grandma Poss loves making magic. She makes wombats blue and kookaburras pink. She makes dingoes smile and emus shrink. When danger arrives in the form of a snake, Grandma uses her most magical spell to make Hush invisible.
After embarking on many adventures, Hush longs to see herself again. However, Grandma Poss can't find the spell to make Hush visible!
Featuring a clever, nuanced palette of live action, stage magic, an original soundscape, elements of puppetry and projected animation, this heart-warming tale will weave its magic and take you on an enchanting journey around Australia.
To add to the fun and excitement, The Joan and Penrith City Libraries have teamed up to run a Possum Magic colouring-in competition featuring some spellbinding prizes. Visit https://www.thejoan.com.au/possum-magic-colouring-in-competition/ to download your entry form or pick one up from your local Penrith City Library branch.
Possum Magic is suitable for ages 3 - 8 and their families. It plays at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, May 4, at 6pm, Friday, May 5, at 10am and 12:30pm) and Saturday, May 6, at 10am. Duration: 50 minutes (No interval, followed by a 20-minute Q&A with the cast - Friday performances only). Tickets: Standard $25, Family of 4 $90. Bookings at https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/possum-magic-2023/
Accessibility: The performances on Thursday at 6pm, Friday at 10am and Saturday at 10am will be relaxed performances. A visual story will be available from The Joan's website closer to the performance season to accompany these performances. The theatre is equipped with space for wheelchairs.
