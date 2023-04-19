It's Morning Melodies time again at The Joan. This month join talented performers Vov Dylan, Glenn Amer and Jennifer Gray alongside a string quartet from the Palace Orchestra to celebrate the great classics from Hollywood.
Covering music written by Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, Oscar and Hammerstein, Marvin Hamlisch and more, Vov and his orchestra will perform songs that defined decades and became part of the fabric of the world.
This show is filled with music and memories that will have the audience swaying and reminiscing from the first strain the last refrain.
Morning Melodies: String Along with the Hollywood Classics is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, April 26, 11am. Tickets: Pre-booked and paid $22, purchase on the day $25. Tickets include a pre-concert morning tea served at 10am.
See www.thejoan.com.au.
