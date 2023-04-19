Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Morning Melodies: String along with the Hollywood classics

Updated April 19 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's Morning Melodies time again at The Joan. This month join talented performers Vov Dylan, Glenn Amer and Jennifer Gray alongside a string quartet from the Palace Orchestra to celebrate the great classics from Hollywood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.