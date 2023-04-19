Police are appealing for assistance to locate a girl missing from the Lower Blue Mountains.
Emily Humphries, 13, was last seen in Spurwood Road, Warrimoo, about 11.30am yesterday (Wednesday, April 19).
She was subsequently reported missing to officers attached to Blue Mountains Police Area Command who have commenced an investigation into her whereabouts.
There are serious concerns for Emily's welfare due to her age.
Emily is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 150cm to 165cm tall with a thin build, dark hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing black pants and black shoes.
Emily is known to frequent the Warrimoo area; however, police have received information she may be in Bankstown.
Anyone with information about Emily's whereabouts is urged to call Blue Mountains Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
