Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

No raising of Warragamba Dam wall

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated April 20 2023 - 11:45am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A controversial plan to raise the wall of Warragamba Dam has been scrapped, a decision greeted with delight by Indigenous locals and environmental groups.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.