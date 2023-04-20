A controversial plan to raise the wall of Warragamba Dam has been scrapped, a decision greeted with delight by Indigenous locals and environmental groups.
The NSW government said environmental and heritage impacts, as well as the enormous cost of more than $1 billion, had led to the decision to can the proposal.
The plan to raise the wall by 14 metres was championed by former Penrith MP, Stuart Ayres, for flood mitigation in the Hawkesbury-Nepean valley.
But critics argued it would flood parts of the World Heritage Area, inundate hundreds of Indigenous sites and artefacts and destroy habitat.
The Labor government announced on Wednesday that instead it would build levies and improve evacuation routes in the Hawkesbury-Nepean.
Gungundurra woman and Warragamba resident, Kazan Brown, who has long fought against the plan, told the Gazette she was very pleased when she heard the news.
"I can't express how happy and relieved we are that the project isn't going ahead. The area is very special and it should be protected not only for the Indigenous heritage but for the biodiversity."
Ms Brown's family originally came from the Burragorang and lived there until forced out by the construction of the dam.
"We will continue to work towards having it permanently protected," she said.
