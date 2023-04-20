The Old School at Mount Wilson is seeking applications for the next rounds of its popular artist-in-residence program.
The program started in 2019. It is a volunteer based, not for profit scheme aiming to share the beauty, diversity and tranquility of Mount Wilson and providing an opportunity for artists to work, be supported by and engage with the local community.
The program provides residency, accommodation and a studio for one month for both emerging and established artists from a. It suits musicians/composers, writers, visual and textile artists.
Past residents include poets, a classical pianist, song writers, sculptors, landscape painters, a harpist and several novelists.
As part of the residency, each resident is required to give a community engagement event, be it an exhibition, workshop, talk, performance or other 'showing' of their work.
Applications are now open for residencies from September 2023 to June 2024.
Entries close on Sunday, May 28. See https://www.mtwilson.com.au/mt-wilson-study-centre/artists-in-residence.
