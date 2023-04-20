Blue Mountains Gazette
Seeking artists for residency program at beautiful Mt Wilson

Updated April 21 2023 - 10:26am, first published April 20 2023 - 5:00pm
The Old School at Mount Wilson is seeking applications for the next rounds of its popular artist-in-residence program.

