There will be road closures around the Great Western Highway through the Blue Mountains for Anzac Day.
Motorists are advised of the following changed traffic conditions on Tuesday, April 25 for the local marches.
Glenbrook
There will be no access to Hare Street from Great Western Highway between 5:15am and 11:45am. There will be no access to Ross Street from Great Western Highway between 10am and 10:50am.
The Great Western Highway will be closed in both directions between Hare Street and Ross Street for up to 15 minutes between 10:35am and 10:50am.
Lawson
The westbound left turn lane from the Great Western Highway will be closed into Honour Avenue between 4:30am and 12:30pm.
Blackheath
There will be no access to Govetts Leap Road from the highway between 9:30am and 11am.
Local road detours will be in place during the closures. Motorists are advised to take extra care, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
