Emerging artists propel their art practice to next level

April 21 2023 - 12:00pm
Propel artists YALIA. Picture by Maja Baska Photography
After months of creative development and rehearsals, four local artists will perform their feature project at Blue Mountains Theatre on May 5 for the inaugural Propel Projects - Emerging Performers Residency Showcase and Afterparty.

