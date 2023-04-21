Emerging artists propel their art practice to next level

After months of creative development and rehearsals, four local artists will perform their feature project at Blue Mountains Theatre on May 5 for the inaugural Propel Projects - Emerging Performers Residency Showcase and Afterparty.
In 2022, the inaugural year of the residency, artists were connected with industry collaborators and provided time and space at the Blue Mountains Theatre to develop new work or rehearse existing works.
Residents also had access to a suite of additional resources, networking and performance opportunities including an artist stipend, technical and production support.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill applauded the project and said that the residency is a unique opportunity for emerging local artists and the region's performing arts community.
"The Propel Projects - Emerging Performers Residency is a new arts initiative created to help support and re-stimulate performing arts in the Blue Mountains and support artists to test, develop and realise new ideas," he said.
"This residency is the first of its kind in our region and the first four artists selected represent an exceptional and diverse cohort of local talent."
Paul Brinkman, Manager Arts and Cultural Services, Blue Mountains City Council, said the initiative has provided an unrivalled level of support for some of the Mountains most exciting talent.
"I am sure that, through this initiative, the foundation that Council's Cultural Development Services has provided to these artists will see them develop on the national and international stage, once again showcasing the wealth of creativity to be found in the Blue Mountains."
Tickets are $18-$20 and are on sale at bluemountainstheatre.com.au or call 4723 5050.
This project was supported by Blue Mountains City Council, Blue Mountains City of the Arts Trust, MTNS MADE, Blue Mountains Theatre, and Cloud Herd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.