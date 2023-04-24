Blue Mountains Gazette
Upgrade works on Great Western Highway under way

By Jennie Curtin
Updated April 25 2023 - 12:00pm, first published April 24 2023 - 3:00pm
Work on the Great Western Highway upgrade will continue, despite changes in government which have paused any further work on the central tunnel section.

