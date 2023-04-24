Work on the Great Western Highway upgrade will continue, despite changes in government which have paused any further work on the central tunnel section.
Transport for NSW contractors were scheduled to start work around Coxs River Road at Little Hartley today (April 24).
And at Medlow Bath, land around the Elsie Langford centre is being cleared to make way for stormwater sedimentation basins.
This is despite fierce opposition from many in the village, including the Medlow Bath Residents Association, which had pushed for an extension of the Blackheath-Little Hartley tunnel under Medlow as well.
This was rejected by TfNSW.
The federal government deferred funding for the 11-kilometre Blackheath to Little Hartley tunnel last year. And during the recent NSW election campaign, the Labor Party agreed it would also pause the proposal for two years, an idea supported by advice from Infrastructure NSW.
One Medlow Bath resident said he believed TfNSW had missed a golden opportunity to put a pedestrian tunnel under the roadway instead of building a large, prominent bridge over it.
Malcolm Mills told the Gazette: "Given they plan to excavate under the road for a drainage channel, this is a special opportunity to make the pedestrian passage at the same time with any lifts to operate from below ground to prevent the unattractive tall mechanism towering hideously over the streetscape and ruining our heritage environment."
Given they plan to excavate under the road for a drainage channel, this is a special opportunity to make the pedestrian passage at the same time.- Resident Malcolm Mills
He also called for a rethink of the Medlow upgrade and an independent feasibility study of the whole project.
"The divided road should just carry one lane in each direction, with a wide vegetated central reservation," he said. "There has been no regard to cost-benefit consequences. Particularly, there is a strong argument to ban through traffic of heavy goods vehicle trucks, the purpose of this upgrade and the cause of our concerns.
"This ban should apply from Penrith to Portland. Rail siding yards already exist there for an almost immediate cheaper alternative: put the trucks onto rail flat-bed carriages.
"This is our home; we live here and we should decide."
Work on the 1.2 kilometre Medlow Bath stretch is to build a four-lane divided highway with new traffic lights at the intersection of Bellevue Crescent and a bridge connecting eastern to western sides of the village and the railway station.
At Little Hartley, the upgrade of about 2.4 kilometres will create a four-lane divided carriageway, including a new interchange at Coxs River Road to will carry local traffic over the highway and a realignment of a short section of existing highway to create a new service road. There will also be upgrades to Browns Gap Rd and Baaners Lane intersections.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.