Chip off the old rock as families perform together for Blue Mountains Musical Society in School of Rock

By Amy Stoakes
April 22 2023 - 5:00pm
Local families prepare to take to the stage in School of Rock. Clockwise from top left, Kelly and Emily Cox, Amanda and Piper Hill, Bede and Sabine Schofield, Linda and Milan Aubrecht. Pictures by Aubtin Namdar
Blue Mountains Musical Society (BMMS) is preparing to stage their latest show, School of Rock, which opens in Springwood in May.

