Blue Mountains Musical Society (BMMS) is preparing to stage their latest show, School of Rock, which opens in Springwood in May.
Based on the film starring Jack Black, the musical focuses on a down-on-his-luck rocker who (under false pretences) turns his class of students into a rock band. The show's intergenerational cast features parents and their children who have come together to share their love of music and performance in what will be an impressive stage production.
New to the society, Amanda Hill will play different adult roles in the production, including Mrs Mooneyham, and she will be joined on stage by her daughter Piper Hill in the role of Zoey. The mother and daughter duo bring a vast amount of experience with them, Piper having recently performed in productions with Sydney Youth Musical Theatre.
"This is my first musical as an onstage performer since high school," said Amanda.
"However, I am a high school music teacher and I have experience in music directing shows.
"This was a rare opportunity for us to do a musical together, and so on a whim I decided to audition with Piper."
Amanda is looking forward to being on stage with her daughter.
"I can't wait for the scenes that we get to act together - as onstage mother and daughter. I guess there is already natural chemistry there.
"I'm so used to driving Piper everywhere and doing drop offs and pick-ups and hair and make-up before shows.
"It will be fun to be a part of it all now," she said.
No stranger to performing on stage with musical instruments is Bede Schofield, a member of local covers band The Spectacles. After an absence from musicals, he is returning in the dual roles of Mr Williams and Mr Green, supporting his daughter Sabine Schofield, who in her musical stage debut, is playing the role of Mason.
"It has been very different to come back to musicals as a father and being older now," he sid.
"There is much more emphasis on Sabine's experience, making sure she is comfortable and practicing her parts.
"I think it's also fun for her to see me act in a role, as well as show her that it's okay to try things in front of other people, even if you think you look silly," said
Both Bede and fellow cast mate Kelly Cox, a member of the ensemble with her daughter Emily, believe there is a difference being in the cast as a parent.
"Having my daughter in the show has changed my ability to go to the pub for after rehearsal drinks," Kelly joked.
She has been involved in nearly all of the BMMS shows since 2018.
"I just can't help myself, being in shows is my addiction, I love it," she said.
"Mainly though this time, I'm loving looking over and seeing how much Emily is enjoying herself. I want to make sure her experience is the best it can be!"
Emily, who has previously performed at dance concerts, is debuting in her first musical, inspired after seeing her mum in the BMMS production of We Will Rock You.
"When she heard she was old enough to audition there was no stopping her," Kelly said.
Another long term BMMS member is Linda Aubrecht, a member of the adult cast playing multiple roles, including Mrs Hathaway. Linda has performed on the BMMS stage with her son Milan Aubrecht in the past and will again in School of Rock. In this production Milan uses his talent on the piano to bring the role of Laurie to life.
"I love that we get to play our instruments onstage and that the kids are so important to the story," said Milan.
Linda added that she is looking forward to seeing Milan use his musical talents in his fifth musical.
"Seeing Milan develop his character and rapport with the other kids; I can't wait to see him play keyboard onstage," she said.
Bede Schofield believes there is a lot to look forward to in this production.
"School of Rock is shaping up to be a show full of talented performers and big energy. Audiences are going to be highly entertained and seeing the kids perform is a joy."
These families and the rest of the cast will be performing at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub from May 20 to June 4. Tickets are available online at www.bmms.org.au/book-tickets/, by calling 4723 5050 or in person at the venue. The cost is $49 for adults, $45 for concessions and $39 for children under 16. A 10 per cent discount applies for groups of 15 or more. There is a special price for one night only, Friday May 26, when all tickets are just $39 each.
