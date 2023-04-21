The Petite Messe Solennelle was his last major composition and he described it as "the last of his sins of old age". There's nothing little or solemn about the mass, and the choir is having great fun with Rossini's playful operatic style - the catchy melodies, lush harmonies and quirky rhythms for which he is renowned. There's everything from bold fugues to lyrical arias for the four soloists.