Phoenix Choir are performing Rossini on May 6 and 7, but not one of his operas.
Of course, Rossini is best known for his operas. We all know the William Tell overture and would recognise tunes from the Barber of Seville and many others. But from his late 30s Rossini retired from opera and composed very little, until this final work.
The Petite Messe Solennelle was his last major composition and he described it as "the last of his sins of old age". There's nothing little or solemn about the mass, and the choir is having great fun with Rossini's playful operatic style - the catchy melodies, lush harmonies and quirky rhythms for which he is renowned. There's everything from bold fugues to lyrical arias for the four soloists.
"It's a rollicking good sing," said musical director, Amy Moore, "and now the choir is up to speed the joys of Rossini's harmonies and rhythms are shining through."
But it is also a full Latin mass and pays great respect to the familiar text. And in amongst the humour, Rossini finds moments of true gravitas, not least the sublime Agnus Dei which gently finishes the performance.
Because they can't decide whether its more opera or mass, Phoenix Choir are performing two concerts. The Wentworth Falls School of Arts gives the work a theatre setting at 3pm on Saturday, May 6. And for a traditional church setting the choir has chosen Hoskins Uniting Church in Lithgow at 3pm on Sunday, May 7. Tickets $40/$35 are available online at phoenixchoir.org.au or at the door.
