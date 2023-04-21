Blue Mountains Gazette
A journey from the beginnings of jazz

Updated April 28 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 11:26am
Robbie Mann
Step back in time with some of Australia's finest purveyors of hot jazz and go on a journey as they chart the beginnings of jazz, from the streets of New Orleans to the backrooms of Chicago and New York City.

