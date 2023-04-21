Step back in time with some of Australia's finest purveyors of hot jazz and go on a journey as they chart the beginnings of jazz, from the streets of New Orleans to the backrooms of Chicago and New York City.
Take a trip from Joplin, Jelly Roll Morton and Fats Waller to Benny Goodman and Louis Armstrong.
Helming the group is Robbie Mann, a Blue Mountains local and an exciting young piano virtuoso earning a reputation across the country as a master of the lost art of stride piano. He is joined by members of the illustrious Graeme Bell band with Paul Furniss on clarinet and Geoff Allen on drums, as well as talented and versatile bassist Sam Dobson.
A meeting of past and present, young and old, brought together by a shared passion for early jazz music, this group promises a rollicking night audiences will never forget.
Start the night early when the Joan's Borland Lounge opens at 5pm for Open Fridays! Live and Local, which will be featuring Fremantle-born singer-songwriter and guitarist Colette Estelle.
Estelle's voice is melodic with smoky tones, and her musical style combines the old-school jazz feel of Marilyn Monroe with the new school of Amy Winehouse, while adding a touch of pop, bossa nova, reggae, and 90s R&B influences.
The Robbie Mann Trio featuring Paul Furniss is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, May 5, at 7pm. Tickets: Standard $35, Concession $30.
Open Fridays: Live and Local with Colette Estelle is on at the Joan on May 5 at 5:15pm. Admission free. See thejoan.com.au.
