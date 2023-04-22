The SES Volunteers Association and Ordinary Courage invite everyone to attend a first responder resilience program at Blackheath Golf Club on Saturday, April 29.
The one-day free course will be held from 8:30am-4:30pm and is a fully catered event. The organisers encourage all first responders and community leaders to attend.
Register online at https://www.sesvaevents.com/book-online.
