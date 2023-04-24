Meet the local maker whose love of birds come through in her colourful art

The first 2023 Love Local Makers Market is coming to the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub in Springwood.
The market will be held on Saturday, May 6 with new stallholder, Blaxland local Naomi Crew, and her colourful bird designs.
Ms Crew's micro-business, Say Rainbow, combines her love of colour and passion for Australian birds to feature bold designs in prints and giftware.
She said she was inspired to start her business after having her first child in 2014.
"I suddenly found myself at home with a bit - not a lot, cue baby waking - of time to paint again. Three children later and I now make painting and birds an important part of all of our lives.
"I have always loved birds and discovered that I was quite good at capturing their unique characters. I predominantly use watercolours but am finding myself drawn to acrylics and gouache too in recent times."
Ms Crew is not short of inspiration being lucky enough to have a bush backyard full of birdlife.
"I sell cards, prints, apparel and bird games featuring my original watercolour paintings," she said.
All products are printed on post-consumer recycled card stock by Australian eco-printers and packaged in compostable cellophane.
"Conscious of the need for environmentally low impact gift options, I strive to make products that are environmentally friendly and ethically produced," she said.
Ms Crew has completed courses in natural history illustration, picture book Illustration and graphic design.
Her most recent commission was to paint cockatoos for the walls of Richmond High School, which were enlarged on vinyl wraps. "This was both a challenge and a joy and has opened up new possibilities for future projects," she said.
The Love Local Makers Market is a dedicated local artisan craft market is held on the forecourt of the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub in Springwood. You can meet Naomi Crew and more than 20 other local artisans at the next market on May 6 from 8.30am to 1pm.
