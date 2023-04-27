Avid gardeners can rejoice; a continuation of several trial waste services has been approved by Blue Mountains City Council.
The trial, which began July 1 last year, has offered locals services such as facility drop off, kerbside chipping, and - during September - a weekly, instead of fortnightly, green bin service.
The council, at its meeting in March, noted the positive feedback to the services and endorsed the continuation of all services from July 1 this year.
The March business paper said during September 2022 more than 15,000 additional green bins were collected, meaning an extra 357 tonnes of green waste were diverted from landfill.
Facility drop off allows locals to take up to four cubic metres of waste to either Blaxland or Katoomba (with a booking in advance).
Kerbside chipping involves leaving branches in front of your property, to be chipped weekly.
For more information on these services or to make a booking, visit the council's website at: https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/booked-waste.
