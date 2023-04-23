Calling all artists: Project underway for Springwood commuter car park

Springwood's commuter car park is receiving a facelift after Blue Mountains City Council received funding to beautify the space.
Works include a feature artwork on the outside of the car park, improvements to the stairwell, improved lighting throughout and ground level planting.
Expression Of Interest (EOI) for a featured artwork are open until May 24, encouraging artists and artist collectives to propose an eye-catching mural or public artwork at one of two key sites at the car park.
The artworks will be highly visible to drivers entering Springwood town centre via the highway, as well as commuters and pedestrians using the car park and train station underpass to access Macquarie Street.
Artwork proposals should respond to the natural beauty or cultural diversity of the Blue Mountains region; reflect the unique identity of the Springwood Township or be contextually responsive to Ngurra (Country); Activate urban space in new ways; and welcome visitors and locals, as a prominent gateway to Springwood village.
Work on the artwork will begin in August/September this year.
The council's arts and cultural services manager Paul Brinkman said: "The Springwood commuter car park, with its utilitarian architecture, has always been a prime candidate for beautification.
"This project will not only celebrate the creativity of our talented local artist but also welcome visitors to our unique Blue Mountains community. Many people commute to work in the city each day and we hope that this mural project will provide a splash of inspiration for the outward journey and a comforting welcome home, becoming a much-loved identifier for the town centre of Springwood."
Council previously identified the need for improvements in this area in the Springwood masterplan. Graffiti and anti-social behaviour in the stairwell has increased the need for investment.
Expression of Interest forms and an artist information pack can be downloaded at: https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/arts-culture/city-art-projects.
