Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Calling all artists: Project underway for Springwood commuter car park

Updated April 24 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 9:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Springwood's commuter car park is receiving a facelift after Blue Mountains City Council received funding to beautify the space.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.