It features back-to-back hits with immortal songs from The Beatles treasure trove of pop history, along with the richness and diversity of Lennon and McCartney's solo careers including Hey Jude, All You Need Is Love, Yesterday, Imagine, Mull Of Kintyre, Eleanor Rigby, Let It Be, Jealous Guy, Beautiful Boy, Blackbird and so many more, accompanied by the lush sounds of The Strawberry Fields Stringed Quartet.