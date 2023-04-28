Two of Australia's most applauded performers, Darren Coggan and Damien Leith, are back on stage with their revered tour, celebrating two of the most inspiring songwriters of all time, John Lennon and Paul McCartney.
Two Of Us - The Songs Of Lennon & McCartney will be live in concert at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, May 13.
The show is a magical, intimate and acoustic portrait of the songs that changed the world.
It features back-to-back hits with immortal songs from The Beatles treasure trove of pop history, along with the richness and diversity of Lennon and McCartney's solo careers including Hey Jude, All You Need Is Love, Yesterday, Imagine, Mull Of Kintyre, Eleanor Rigby, Let It Be, Jealous Guy, Beautiful Boy, Blackbird and so many more, accompanied by the lush sounds of The Strawberry Fields Stringed Quartet.
Set against the backdrop of popular culture, the stories and the messages in these songs are timeless. They have become part of the fabric of our existence and the foundation of popular music as we know it today.
Coggan and Leith are well-placed to be paying homage to these iconic musicians. Both have a long history of writing and performing, garnering acclaim from audiences throughout Australia.
Leith became a household name when he won Australian Idol in 2006. Since then, he has made an indelible imprint on the Australian music scene as a prolific singer-songwriter, producer, author, playwright and TV and radio personality.
With multi-platinum selling albums under his belt and acclaimed sold-out tours paying homage to greats like Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley, Leith is one of the country's most beloved performers.
Coggan is a masterful storyteller who has carved an impressive career in the Australian country music industry with a swag of Golden Guitars under his belt. He is equally at home in musicals and on screen, currently presenting the lifestyle TV program Sydney Weekender.
He has received critical acclaim for his portrait of Cat Stevens which has seen him perform sold-out shows around Australia and internationally, including Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Glasgow Concert Hall and Liverpool Philharmonic.
For Leith, there has been something about The Beatles that has consistently inspired him throughout his career.
"So many occasions in my life have a Beatles song associated in my memory," he said. "Their melodies, their words, their song structures - it is absolute genius.
"This show has had an unbelievable response, we're blown away by it. Darren and I both like to have a chat on stage, so not only are audiences hearing their favourite Beatles songs, but the show has a very personable feeing to it."
Coggan said the songs are still as relevant to music fans today as when they were first penned.
"The evolution of the Lennon and McCartney songbook, from their earliest compositions together, to their hits as solo artists, remain so durable because they broke their barriers between high and low art, and between musical genres.
"These songs still sound so fresh and infectious, they have become part of the fabric of our existence and the foundation of popular music as we know it today. The songs of Lennon and McCartney will outlive us all."
Two of Us - The Songs of Lennon & McCartney is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, May 13 at 8pm. Tickets: $65/$60. See www.thejoan.com.au.
