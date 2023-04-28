The Blackheath Theatre Company has done it again. The five performances of Arsenic and Old Lace, Joseph Kesselring's 1930s classic were a sell-out success.
The 13 performers did their Director, Dot Ward and the Blackheath community, proud. From the concerned Minister, Dr Harper, the charming, but poisoning Brewster sisters, the nephew who believes he is President Roosevelt, the somewhat dim policemen, one of whom fancies himself as a budding playwright, the nephew Mortimer struggling to come to terms with bodies in the window seat, his determined fiancée Elaine, the criminally insane nephew Jonathon and his accomplice Dr Einstein, the prospective victim, Mr Gibbs, the none too bright arresting officer, Lieutenant Rooney and finally Superintendent Witherspoon of Happy Dale who succumbs to a drink of Elderberry wine, or does he?
From the minute the audience walked into the beautifully appointed foyer, devised by Christine Watts, the atmosphere surrounded them. There was music to welcome them and much laughter during this black comedy.
Now auditioning for the next production, Home. I'm Darling.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.