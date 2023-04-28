The 13 performers did their Director, Dot Ward and the Blackheath community, proud. From the concerned Minister, Dr Harper, the charming, but poisoning Brewster sisters, the nephew who believes he is President Roosevelt, the somewhat dim policemen, one of whom fancies himself as a budding playwright, the nephew Mortimer struggling to come to terms with bodies in the window seat, his determined fiancée Elaine, the criminally insane nephew Jonathon and his accomplice Dr Einstein, the prospective victim, Mr Gibbs, the none too bright arresting officer, Lieutenant Rooney and finally Superintendent Witherspoon of Happy Dale who succumbs to a drink of Elderberry wine, or does he?