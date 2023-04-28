Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

No access to further information for bushfire victims

JC
By Jennie Curtin
April 29 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents whose homes were burnt when a backburn lit by the Rural Fire Service at Mt Wilson got out of control have failed in a bid for more details on an internal report into the incident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.