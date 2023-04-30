Glenbrook Players bring true life 19th century story to the stage

Ada and the Engine, by American playwright, Lauren Gunderson, is Glenbrook Players' May production for 2023.
The play tells the compelling story of the passionate intellectual relationship between the daughter of Lord Byron, Ada Byron Lovelace (Rebecca Dean) and Charles Babbage (John Forbes), inventor of the Analytical Engine, an 1830s mechanical precursor of today's digital computer.
Babbage envisioned and created the working model for the machine while mathematician, Lovelace, devised the algorithms that would make it work.
Babbage's mind was filled with conceptualising the speed and accuracy with which his machine could collate and analyse vast amounts of complex data. Lovelace envisioned that and more - the possibility for the machine to create music.
"Music is an integral part of the play," said director, Heather McGreal. "It creates rhythms that move through the scenes cleanly with a good pace. This ties together the artistry and the science that was Ada, the love of her father, and the ideology and passion of the romantic poets.
"Our musical director, Ian Bate, has been amazing in bringing together the ideas that create those feelings and emotions. The music creates the sound of the machine running through the play, supported by Ainslie Yardley's projected images of the minds of these creative people, and the machine they were creating, at work."
Angela Pezzano's brings troubled severity as Ada's mother, Lady Annabella Byron, who is obsessed with securing a socially advantageous marriage for her daughter to William King, Earl of Lovelace (Anthony Ashdown). Mathematician, Mary Somerville (Michelle O'Reilly), Ada's friend and advisor is instrumental in introducing Ada to Babbage, and Zak Harrison, a posthumously pensive, Lord Byron, reconnects with his daughter from beyond the grave.
An historical play is incomplete without era-defining costumes by Barbara Vasilescu. A simple and effective set by Stewart MacPherson, decorated by Wilver Velasco, completes the staging, along with lighting design by Sam Hardaker and stage management by Jorja Harrison. Heather McGreal was mentored by Iain Fraser and Jorja Harrison by Margaret Bell.
Ada and the Engine opens on Friday, May 12 with performances on May 13, 14, 19 and 20. Tickets can be booked by calling 4739 003 or online at http://www.glenbrookcinema.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.