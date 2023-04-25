Consider a new career caring for others in the home support field Advertising Feature

Wendy's Home Care workers enable the elderly and people with a disability to maintain their independence and keep doing what they love. Picture supplied

Job hunters who are looking for meaningful work that really makes a difference to people in their community need look no further than the booming in-home care sector.

Now that the work/home balance means more to most, an increasing number of those changing careers or coming back into the workforce are finding that community care in their own 'backyard' is a perfect fit.

Wendy's Home Care offers in-home aged and disability and is looking to recruit up to 10 community care casual staff in the Blue Mountains to help meet demand for more help at home.

Operating throughout the Blue Mountains, Nepean/Hawkesbury and western Sydney areas, Wendy's Home Care is celebrating the return to a "COVID normal" world with a recruitment drive.

As one of the longest standing registered National Disability Insurance Scheme providers - and an approved Veterans' Home Care and Home Care Package provider - Wendy's has vast community connections that mean demand for the best in-home support workers is outstripping demand.

"The work our staff do supporting the elderly and people with a disability is vital to helping them maintain their independence and means those who need a bit of a helping hand at home can keep doing the things they love in the place they love to be," said Wendy's Home Care general manager Alannah Norman.

"We know that the Blue Mountains region has a wealth of community-minded people who would like to get involved and support local people so we are looking to increase our care worker team."

Staff are matched to clients to suit their needs, which may vary from domestic assistance (housework, shopping and meal preparation) to personal care, respite, emergency or short term care, monitoring and supervision, social support and transport.

"It is also an opportunity for our clients and staff to make connections in a changing region, where lots of people are new to the area and looking to forge relationships and find their place in the community." Care roles suit people who have worked in a high intensity facility such as a nursing home and who would like to work more flexible hours close to home to give one-on-one support to clients, Ms Norman said.

However, people new to the industry were also encouraged to apply.

"We're not looking for particular qualifications. We're looking for practical people with a great attitude and life skills, who love people and want to help them.

"We can train you for the job."

Care workers must have a reliable vehicle, a mobile phone, a current driver's licence and a First Aid certificate as well as a COVID vaccination certificate and be willing to obtain an NDIS Worker Screening Check.

Additional opportunities available to those who have Certificate III industry qualifications including Individual Support, Aged, Home Care or Disability Care.