Harvest Festival brings out the best in Leura village life Advertising Feature

A chance to make the ultimate chocolate cake will be just one highlight of the family fun activities planned for the Leura Harvest Festival. Picture supplied

After a short hiatus Leura Harvest Festival returns to Leura Mall on Saturday, May 6 from 9am to 4.30pm.

Leura Village Association, along with its major sponsor Belle Property, has planned the community event to showcase the outstanding produce, fine fare and innovative sustainability initiatives taking place across the Blue Mountains.

Aimed at all ages, the Leura Harvest Festival features an inspired mix of market stalls set among the cherry trees of Leura Mall in all their autumn colours.

Highlights will include handcrafted products from local artisans, delicious local fare, regional wine and cider tastings.

There will also be the Ultimate Chocolate Cake Competition hosted by Josophan's Fine Chocolates.

It's a chance to share your best chocolate cake recipe with the world for the chance to win some great prizes.

The first five entries in each category can collect one kilogram of free Belgian dark, white or milk chocolate from the Josophan's store in Leura Mall.

Categories include: adult home baker; child baker 15 years and under; and professional or student baker working in the hospitality industry. There will be prizes for first, second and third in each category as well as a special prize for the most uniquely decorated cake.

You can complete your entry form in store, call 4784 2031, or email josophansleura@gmail.com for details.

As a condition of entry, you must declare all ingredients used in your cake, or it cannot be shared with the public after judging.

Also at the harvest festival will be the ever popular Pet Chook Show, the Birches of Leura Scarecrow Competition and the Jam Making Competition.

There will be free face painting for the children at the Belle Property stall as well as many other creative family activities to enjoy.

The Leura cafes and speciality shops that line Leura Mall and arcades are stocked up ready to welcome everyone back to the village.

A spokesperson for Leura Village Association said they were excited to re-introduce the Harvest Festival.

"The Leura Village Association thanks all our sponsors and volunteers, with a special mention to Ray Wiles and the Leura RFS," the spokesperson said.

"We recognise that the fair would not be possible without the combined efforts of the Blue Mountains community - a true testament of Blue Mountains living."