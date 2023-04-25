Consider your mortgage refinancing options with help from an expert Advertising Feature

Catherine Salat says mortgage brokers must search for the ideal loan product that suits your requirements as part of the current legislation. Picture supplied

Your situation has likely changed since you first took out your mortgage

Is refinancing the best option for you?

Catherine Salat of Just Imagine Finance in Leura says that decision depends on your current situation and what you are hoping to do in the near future.

"The best way to find out if refinancing is the best option for you is to have a 10-minute chat on the phone with an experienced mortgage broker," Catherine said.

After 21 years in the mortgage broking industry Catherine can discuss all the options available for you.

"There are a range of things to be considered before making a decision about refinancing," she said. "For example, what is the interest rate with your current lender? Could a phone call to them help to get it reduced straight away?

"And if you do refinance, will you be thinking about equity release too, for things such as a renovation, a new car or a well-deserved trip of a lifetime?

"Perhaps you would prefer to push your loan term back out to 30 years or reduce it, to pay it off faster. You then need to consider what costs there are to get out of your current loan and into the new one. What is it that you don't like about your current bank that you hope to see with your new lender?"

Catherine said you should also think about whether it's time to consider upgrading or downgrading your home or whether rolling in your other debts might be a good idea.

"Ask yourself what is the most important thing for you to achieve with refinancing?" she said. "This may help you get the perfect setup for your lifestyle and debts." Maybe a big question would be: can I still borrow the same loan amount?

"Your situation has likely changed since you first took out your mortgage," Catherine said.

"You may have changed your job since then, or reduced your work hours. Perhaps you have children now. Plus those online borrowing capacity calculators seem to give you different results each time.

"Perhaps you have been slow to pay your current mortgage and debts. There may still be a refinance option available to get you back in order and reduce your payments.

"Dealing with financial institutions can also be daunting. Lots of paperwork, not sure what steps to take, do not understand the jargon. It can be confusing indeed.

"You can make it all much easier by chatting with an experienced mortgage broker.

"Mortgage brokers must search for the ideal loan product that suits your requirements as part of the BID legislation. Although good mortgage brokers have always done this in order to have happy clients."