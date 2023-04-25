The recent interest rate rises have presented some challenging times for home owners - but it is possible to ease the financial pain. Here are five steps to get the best deal from your lender - plus advice on when you should switch banks.
Knowing your current home loan rate provides a starting point to understand how your loan shapes up against the broader market. But a Mortgage Choice survey of 1000 Australians found 55 per cent could not name the rate they are currently paying on their mortgage. If you are unsure about your rate, just pick up the phone and ask your lender.
There are still home loans charging less than 3 per cent interest. However, none of the big banks make an appearance on the lowest-rate loans listed on Canstar's database.
The catch is that these super cheap loans may not be for everyone. Some of the lowest-rate mortgages have a maximum loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of 60 per cent, meaning you need at least 40 per cent equity in your home to be eligible.
The mortgage market is intensely competitive, and no lender enjoys losing a customer. So do not be afraid to let your bank know you want a better deal.
Deslie Taylor, principal of Mortgage Choice in Ormeau, Queensland, said: "We recommend clients approach their mortgage broker or lender on a six-monthly basis. Ensure you are armed with what is on offer in the market. If the lender is not prepared to offer a better rate - and you are confident you can get a deal with another lender - ask to speak to the discharges department to begin a discharge process. Once the discharge department receives your request you will normally have a call from the retention team."
If your lender responds with a meagre rate discount or will not come to the party at all, it could be time to move on. More than 60 per cent of borrowers surveyed by Mortgage Choice identified refinancing as a "hassle I'd like to avoid".
But refinancing a home loan can mean pocketing big savings. A sense of not feeling any love from a lender can be a big motivator too.
"If we approach a client's lender, and they do not offer a better rate or show no interest in retaining their business, the client will normally feel offended and opt to take their business elsewhere," Ms Taylor said.
Yes, refinancing a mortgage can be a hassle you do not need right now. If you are pressed for time, a mortgage broker can do the hard yards organising a refinance on your behalf. It is a service home owners should not have to pay for as brokers are paid by lenders.
Your situation has likely changed since you first took out your mortgage
Is refinancing the best option for you?
Catherine Salat of Just Imagine Finance in Leura says that decision depends on your current situation and what you are hoping to do in the near future.
"The best way to find out if refinancing is the best option for you is to have a 10-minute chat on the phone with an experienced mortgage broker," Catherine said.
After 21 years in the mortgage broking industry Catherine can discuss all the options available for you.
"There are a range of things to be considered before making a decision about refinancing," she said. "For example, what is the interest rate with your current lender? Could a phone call to them help to get it reduced straight away?
"And if you do refinance, will you be thinking about equity release too, for things such as a renovation, a new car or a well-deserved trip of a lifetime?
"Perhaps you would prefer to push your loan term back out to 30 years or reduce it, to pay it off faster. You then need to consider what costs there are to get out of your current loan and into the new one. What is it that you don't like about your current bank that you hope to see with your new lender?"
Catherine said you should also think about whether it's time to consider upgrading or downgrading your home or whether rolling in your other debts might be a good idea.
"Ask yourself what is the most important thing for you to achieve with refinancing?" she said. "This may help you get the perfect setup for your lifestyle and debts." Maybe a big question would be: can I still borrow the same loan amount?
"Your situation has likely changed since you first took out your mortgage," Catherine said.
"You may have changed your job since then, or reduced your work hours. Perhaps you have children now. Plus those online borrowing capacity calculators seem to give you different results each time.
"Perhaps you have been slow to pay your current mortgage and debts. There may still be a refinance option available to get you back in order and reduce your payments.
"Dealing with financial institutions can also be daunting. Lots of paperwork, not sure what steps to take, do not understand the jargon. It can be confusing indeed.
"You can make it all much easier by chatting with an experienced mortgage broker.
"Mortgage brokers must search for the ideal loan product that suits your requirements as part of the BID legislation. Although good mortgage brokers have always done this in order to have happy clients."
