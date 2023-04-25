How to haggle to get the best home loan value for your dollar Advertising Feature

The recent interest rate rises have presented some challenging times for home owners - but it is possible to ease the financial pain. Here are five steps to get the best deal from your lender - plus advice on when you should switch banks.

1. Know the rate

Knowing your current home loan rate provides a starting point to understand how your loan shapes up against the broader market. But a Mortgage Choice survey of 1000 Australians found 55 per cent could not name the rate they are currently paying on their mortgage. If you are unsure about your rate, just pick up the phone and ask your lender.

2. Research the deals

There are still home loans charging less than 3 per cent interest. However, none of the big banks make an appearance on the lowest-rate loans listed on Canstar's database.

The catch is that these super cheap loans may not be for everyone. Some of the lowest-rate mortgages have a maximum loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of 60 per cent, meaning you need at least 40 per cent equity in your home to be eligible.

3. Flex your muscle

The mortgage market is intensely competitive, and no lender enjoys losing a customer. So do not be afraid to let your bank know you want a better deal.

Deslie Taylor, principal of Mortgage Choice in Ormeau, Queensland, said: "We recommend clients approach their mortgage broker or lender on a six-monthly basis. Ensure you are armed with what is on offer in the market. If the lender is not prepared to offer a better rate - and you are confident you can get a deal with another lender - ask to speak to the discharges department to begin a discharge process. Once the discharge department receives your request you will normally have a call from the retention team."

4. Consider switching

If your lender responds with a meagre rate discount or will not come to the party at all, it could be time to move on. More than 60 per cent of borrowers surveyed by Mortgage Choice identified refinancing as a "hassle I'd like to avoid".

But refinancing a home loan can mean pocketing big savings. A sense of not feeling any love from a lender can be a big motivator too.

"If we approach a client's lender, and they do not offer a better rate or show no interest in retaining their business, the client will normally feel offended and opt to take their business elsewhere," Ms Taylor said.

5. Bring in help