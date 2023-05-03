Girls can do anything - that was the message of the day for Blue Mountains Basketball Association's (BMBA's) recent holiday program.
Focused on increasing fitness and healthy living through basketball, the program saw female trainers and advanced players mentoring young women throughout April.
'I am a girl I can do anything' is a statewide initiative from Basketball NSW, supported by the state government through the 'Her Sport Her Way' program.
It provides support and pathways to get females of all ages involved in basketball, with hopes of increasing the representation of women in sport.
BMBA committee member Suzanne Janine said the April program was fun and successful.
"BMBA believes the increase in engagement will lead to greater confidence generally for our girls, teens and young woman to build their self-empowerment and lead them to live their best lives," she said.
She also said the program was a welcome return to form following reduced sport participation during lockdowns.
"BMBA was proud to increase engagement with the community, especially after the hiatus that COVID brought upon us," she said.
According to the Office of Sport NSW, more than one in four Australian teen girls are at risk of not returning to play sport after COVID lockdown.
Furthermore, 85 per cent of girls between the ages of 5 and 15 did not achieve adequate levels of physical activity as of 2022.
Ms Janine hopes programs like this both get young women more involved in sport, and help them combat mental health challenges.
"[Our plan is] to provide a collaborative community environment to support girls into basketball and then keep them within the sport... and [enabling] all levels and all girls to support and assist each other without barriers," she said.
State member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle attended the program, and Aunty Carol provided a welcome to country.
Among the mentors was local rising star Caitlyn Martin, who imparted some of the skills that helped her get gold at the Australian Junior Under 20s Championship in February.
BMBA plans to run the 'I am a girl' program again in the next school holidays. In the meantime, school term programs will continue. All games are played at Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre.
Learn more about the currently running programs through the BMBA website: https://websites.mygameday.app/assoc_page.cgi?c=0-10612-0-0-0&sID=404038.
