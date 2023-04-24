Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

PHOTOS: Crowds gather to mark Anzac Day 2023 in Blue Mountains

Updated April 25 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 7:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains residents have turned out in large numbers to mark Anzac Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.