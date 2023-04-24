Blue Mountains residents have turned out in large numbers to mark Anzac Day.
A strong crowd attended the dawn service at Springwood where people gathered on Macquarie Road in front of the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub.
Springwood RSL Sub-branch President Jim McKinnon led the dawn service which included a wreath laying ceremony.
Salvation Army chaplain Keith Greenaway delivered the address before the the band led the singing of the John Williamson song, True Blue.
Dawn services were also held at Blackheath, Lawson, Katoomba, Glenbrook and Wentworth Falls.
There was a strong turnout at the 10.30am Anzac Day march in Springwood as well, with crowds lining both sides of Macquarie Road as participants made their way towards the cenotaph in Buckland Park.
