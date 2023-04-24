Overdue canyoners found safe and well

Two canyoners who had not returned on time from a weekend day trip near Medlow Bath have been found safe and well.
Emergency services began a search for the two men on Monday, April 24 after they did not return from their day trip on Sunday evening as expected.
Officers from Blue Mountains Police, Blue Mountains Police Rescue and the NSW Ambulance Special Operations crew took part in the search.
The overdue bushwalkers were located late on Monday.
Blue Mountains Police reported that "the men were adequately prepared for their activities which contributed to them being able to be safely recovered".
