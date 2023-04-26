The Anzac spirit was on proud display at Glenbrook as people turned out for the annual services.
The traditional Glenbrook Anzac morning service at Glenbrook Panthers drew a large crowd of approximately 2,000 - following an even larger crowd at the earlier dawn service - estimated at more than 3,000 people.
Flight Lt John Hensman from RAAF HQ, Glenbrook, was the keynote speaker for the commemoration with Blaxland-Glenbrook RSL Sub-branch President John Wakefield OAM in charge of proceedings.
The Blue Mountains Concert Band under bandmaster Gary Clark provided traditional Anzac Day musical accompaniment - and Blaxland High School choir performed a splendid rendition of Danny Boy, under the guidance of Kathy Whittaker.
Air Commodore Kevin Russell (ret) officiated at prayers for thanksgiving - and other special prayers.
Some 20 schools, community organisations and individuals took part in the impressive wreath laying ceremony.
Australian Air Force Cadets from No.323 (City of Blue Mountains) Squadron assisted the Glenbrook service with a catafalque party.
