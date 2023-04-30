How the steam train shaped the landscape in the Blue Mountains

Construction of the Western Railway line in the 1860s opened the western plains.
Heading up the Lapstone Zig Zag, the line reached Weatherboard (Wentworth Falls) in 1867, Mt Victoria in 1868 and Bowenfels via the Great Lithgow Zig Zag in 1869. Travelling west was now easy and fast.
Mountain villages benefitted. Populations increased with itinerant railway workers and their families. Shops opened to support them. In 1866 Charles Wilson built a house on the old Wentworth Falls post office site, housing navvies and providing a shop and a butchery.
Public schools in Springwood and Glenbrook owe their early beginning to the increased numbers of children provided by the rail workers.
Tourism developed, accommodation houses opening in every village.
Steam trains themselves aided the growth of the mountain villages as the engines needed massive amounts of water. Dams had to be built.
The lagoon at the top of the climb from Emu was a watering hole for the early travellers, site of the first military depot on the Mountains. However, the opening of Lennox Bridge and Mitchell's Pass in 1833 saw this area bypassed until the railway line forged its way through in the late 1860s.
In 1867, named Watertank, the area provided water for the trains after their strenuous haul up the Zigzag. The water was piped to the trains and Wascoe's Siding was opened there in 1871 as a passing loop. By 1879 the stopping-place was named Glenbrook and a town was rapidly growing around it.
Seventeen Mile Hollow (Linden) was a platform built as a passing loop in 1874. The single track across the Mountains needed passing loops as rail traffic steadily grew.
Despite the narrow ridge for road and rail here, two passing loops were created in 1882. By 1885 it was another watering place for the passing trains, water coming from a small weir at Linden. The weir was built in 1884 across Bull's Creek, a tributary of Woodford Creek, and a pumping plant was erected to deliver water to Linden Railway Station.
"The Railway Guide to NSW, 1886" noted that Linden "is more useful to the Department (of Railways) than to the public". Linden, perched so precariously on the route over the Mountains, is still a small, secluded village.
Not so Blackheath, Lawson and Wentworth Falls. Two swimming pools and a beautiful lake owe their existence to the steam train's need for water.
In fact, Lawson's water was pumped up to a huge tank beside the railway line which still stands there today, though partially disguised as the Lawson Bowling Club. Note its curvature and remember the steam trains.
Robyne Ridge is publicity officer for Blue Mountains Historical Society
