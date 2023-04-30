Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News
Our History

How the steam train shaped the landscape in the Blue Mountains

By Robyne Ridge
Updated April 30 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Construction of the Western Railway line in the 1860s opened the western plains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.