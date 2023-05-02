Plans for a wildlife park between Bullaburra and Wentworth Falls have been revised to add a high ropes course, flying fox and new traffic lights near the top of Bodington Hill.
The company behind the so-called "croc park", Aesthete No 14 Pty Ltd, has requested amendments to the issued environmental assessment requirements for the preparation of an environmental impact statement (EIS) for the project.
But Blue Mountains Council, which opposes the project, has queried whether the amendments sought are simply a way to buy more time before the EIS has to be submitted.
Key changes from the original scoping report proposed are:
At the council meeting on April 26, the mayor, Mark Greenhill, said the council hopes to meet soon with Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle, and the new minister for planning, Paul Scully, to discuss the matter.
Cr Greenhill noted council's opposition to the project, which he described as "gross overdevelopment of a sensitive site".
Councillors unanimously passed a motion noting the amendment request "may be an attempt by the project applicant to gain a further extension of time" and vowing to write to Mr Scully reiterating council's opposition to the project having "state significant development" status, which takes any decision out of council's hands.
The application for the amendments said the overall footprint of the development had only "marginally increased" over the original. "It is highlighted that there is no fundamental change to the proposed land uses and no significant change to the overall floor space proposed."
The amendment letter said the development is still for "a wildlife park and tourist development that seeks to offer a unique World Heritage experience offering high quality wildlife experiences together with cultural, educational, entertainment and accommodation".
The $100m-plus project includes a hotel, animal hospital, outdoor amphitheatre and food and drink facilities.
The project's documents show plans for both freshwater and saltwater crocodiles, penguins, Tasmanian devils, emus, cassowaries, koalas, wombats and dingos among the wildlife to be exhibited.
Council has already criticised the state significant development pathway in a letter from CEO, Rosemary Dillon, to the NSW department of planning and environment, sent last month.
Dr Dillon wrote it would allow "inappropriate development in areas where such development is not permitted by our local environmental plans".
It specifically referred to the wildlife park, saying it was likely to breach "multiple aspects" of council plans including the building footprint encroaching into the environmental protection zone; clearing of protected bushland; exceeding building height limits; and being visually prominent and impacting on the scenic value of the Blue Mountains.
At a public meeting in Katoomba in late February, a spokesman for the development, Leura solicitor Farshad Amirbeaggi, said they had worked for about five years on the project with some interruptions due to COVID.
The project group had "moved away from overdevelopment" in their plan and were now offering "facilities that suits the landscape and complements the local area ... and do bring economic stimulus to the region, do accompany those things tourists come to the area to see," he said.
The council plans to hold its own public meeting to update the community.
