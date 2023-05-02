Blue Mountains Gazette
JC
By Jennie Curtin
May 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Plans for a wildlife park between Bullaburra and Wentworth Falls have been revised to add a high ropes course, flying fox and new traffic lights near the top of Bodington Hill.

