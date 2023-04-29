Blue Mountains Gazette
Wendy Whiteley to launch Blackheath History Forum's 2023 season

April 29 2023 - 12:00pm
Wendy Whiteley. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Wendy Whiteley. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

The Blackheath History Forum kicks off its new season on May 13 with a conversation between the remarkable Wendy Whiteley and the man who knows her new self best, the Walkley Award-winning biographer, Ashleigh Wilson.

