Wendy Whiteley to launch Blackheath History Forum's 2023 season

The Blackheath History Forum kicks off its new season on May 13 with a conversation between the remarkable Wendy Whiteley and the man who knows her new self best, the Walkley Award-winning biographer, Ashleigh Wilson.
Wendy Whiteley is far more than the former wife and muse of Australia's most celebrated artist, Brett. In her 80-something years, she has forged a name for superlative creativity. An artist in her own right, she rode the crest of the cultural new wave of the 1970s, witness to the good times and bad: bohemian life in New York's Chelsea Hotel, the spiral into drug addiction. After recovery, she weathered her divorce from Brett and the wrenching loss of their beloved daughter Arkie.
Today, Wendy Whiteley is better known for the stunningly beautiful Secret Garden she created, with love and intelligence, on a neglected stretch of land below her house on Sydney Harbour at Lavender Bay. Her accomplishments do not end there. The keeper of Brett Whiteley's memory, she manages one of Sydney's finest art galleries, commissions operas, and organises touring exhibitions, including a 2014 retrospective at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre. Moreover, in conversation on the festival stage, she is nothing short of magnificent.
Ashleigh Wilson has written extensively on art and art issues in Australia and is the author of Brett Whiteley's 2016 biography. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he and Wendy Whiteley began an extended conversation that culminated with A Year With Wendy Whiteley, released last year to great success.
On Saturday May 13, the pair will continue their conversation at Blackheath Primary School Hall at 4pm. For details go to https://blackheathhistoryforum.org.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.