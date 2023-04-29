Wendy Whiteley to launch Blackheath History Forum's 2023 season

Wendy Whiteley is far more than the former wife and muse of Australia's most celebrated artist, Brett. In her 80-something years, she has forged a name for superlative creativity. An artist in her own right, she rode the crest of the cultural new wave of the 1970s, witness to the good times and bad: bohemian life in New York's Chelsea Hotel, the spiral into drug addiction. After recovery, she weathered her divorce from Brett and the wrenching loss of their beloved daughter Arkie.