Social isolation and loneliness can have a major impact on people's lives. While community organisations like Belong Blue Mountains work hard to support people, their resources can only stretch so far.
The role of volunteers is critical in providing support for people who are suffering from social isolation and loneliness in our community. Volunteering can also improve the health and wellbeing of the volunteers themselves.
"It may not be obvious how big the problem of loneliness is, even in a close-knit community like the Blue Mountains," said Christine Baird, Manager of Aged, Chronic Care and Allied Health at Belong Blue Mountains.
"Our volunteers are often surprised by how much difference they can make to someone's life, just by helping them with a small task or having a chat over a cuppa once a week."
Recently retired Springwood couple Doug and Jenny Fisk have experienced the benefits of volunteering for their own happiness and wellbeing, and for those they help.
"We love living in the Blue Mountains, have raised our children here and are now watching our grandchildren grow up in this this beautiful area," said Mrs Fisk.
"Being retired is the perfect opportunity to give back to the community which has been such a big part of our lives. Volunteering for Belong Blue Mountains enables us to do this in a very rewarding and positive way. They provide so many great services across the Mountains and all the people we work and volunteer with are so friendly and appreciative. The training they gave us was great and we get as much out of the volunteering experience as we give."
Mrs Fisk volunteers as a neighbourhood centre receptionist for a few hours a week and helps with the community Christmas hamper program, while Mr Fisk visits a gentleman in an aged care facility.
"I really look forward to visiting my new friend on Thursday mornings. Each week I have seen him brighten up more and more when I visit, and I think it has helped him become more social with others and happier in himself," said Mr Fisk.
"All I do is bring him a coffee, have a chat and play some French Billiards, but it seems to make a real difference for him, and I get just as much out of it, listening and learning about his fascinating life.
"It would be great to see more people volunteering. I don't think people realise what they can do, how much they can help and how much they'll get out of it," he said.
Belong Blue Mountains offers a range of opportunities to give back to the local community and build friendships through volunteering to visit isolated people in the community or nursing homes, assist with taking a person shopping, help by driving a person to appointments or community activities, or lend a hand with social groups and outings.
If you are interested in volunteering or would like to find out more about support offered by Belong Blue Mountains, you can contact Sonda at Belong Blue Mountains on 0413 282 010, drop into a Belong Blue Mountains Neighbourhood Centre in Blaxland, Lawson or Katoomba, or go to www.belongbm.org.au.
