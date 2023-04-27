Urthboy has unfinished business in the Blue Mountains.
The Australian hip-hop star - real name Tim Levinson - grew up in the Blue Mountains and performs in Springwood on May 6 in one of the final shows of his national Savour Every Moment tour.
But he told the Gazette that his 2022 performance at Katoomba's Winter Magic Festival will be on his mind when he takes to the stage at the Blue Mountains Theatre.
"I feel like I've got a bit of unfinished business," he said.
"I was going through a really stressful time at work [at the time of the Winter Magic Festival]. Our business was coming out of COVID-19 and we were actually faced with the potential of closing the label down. It was a very real prospect."
With this weighing on his mind, Levinson said he "walked into the Winter Magic show a little underprepared and I felt like I didn't perform at the level I wanted to".
"While no-one complained, I didn't feel personally fulfilled by that show. I thought: 'I need to get back to the Mountains whenever I tour and I need to make up for that'."
This level of candour is emblematic of the hip-hop star.
He opened up recently on Facebook about the struggles of his current tour - some shows had to be cancelled due to poor sales - only to be met by an outpouring of support for his honesty.
"It did take a little bit of a leap of faith to start that conversation but once it got going it actually picked up momentum and created a bit of solidarity between people," he said.
The former Katoomba High School student admits it was counterintuitive to go public about touring challenges in an industry which is "obsessed with creating a rosy picture of everything". But he said industry figures have since reached out to thank him.
"A lot of people hit me up and said 'thank you for talking about this, this is what we're experiencing too'."
For fans, the experience of Urthboy's current tour have been all positive - a feeling shared by the performers on stage.
"It is a priority to me that people in the audience feel like they belong. For whatever that's worth, it combines with a sense of warmth in the room," Urthboy said of the tour.
"Every night there is something special that happens. There are people in tears durings songs, and people coming up to me at the merch desk afterwards and being so open and vulnerable... For people to be that open and brave, I feel like it's such a privilege for me to be in that situation."
Urthboy last performed at the Blue Mountains Theatre in December 2020 and is eager to return to the Springwood stage.
"That venue is a beautiful venue," he said. "It's a really great place to play music. I really enjoyed it last time."
Having grown up at Wentworth Falls, Urthboy said he always looks forward to returning to his childhood home.
"It's always good coming to the Mountains.... I'm always surrounded by memories and nostalgia when I take that first ascent up towards Lapstone. Everything washes over you - all of the petrol stations, and the bridges, and the highway sign that takes you off into Springwood. All of these things hold so much meaning to me. Coming back to the Mountains is always a massive deal. I always treat these shows like no other show on the tour."
Urthboy performs at the Blue Mountains Theatre on Saturday, May 6. The all-ages concert starts at 8pm. For tickets visit bluemountainstheatre.com.au, phone the box office on 4723 5050 or call into the venue at 106 Macquarie Road, Springwood.
