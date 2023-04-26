Future of Australian history in spotlight at Blue Mountains Historical Society

The Blue Mountains Historical Society will hold its next public meeting and talk on Saturday, May 6 at 10.30 am at the History Research Rooms at 99 Blaxland Road, Wentworth Falls.
Speaker, Paul Ashton, is an adjunct professor at the University of Technology Sydney where he co-established the Australian Centre for Public History in 1999, at Macquarie University and at the University of Canberra. The Australian History Industry is the basis of this talk.
Co-founder and editor of the journal Public History Review, Paul Ashton has authored, co-authored and edited more than 40 books. He has on a number of occasions been a judge for the NSW Premier's History Awards and is a member of the Heritage Office of NSW's Heritage Advisory Committee.
He is currently writing a series of creative non-fiction children's history books for late primary and early high school pupils.
Today, Australian history has grown into a massive, complex industry. It operates in schools, colleges and universities. It works in cultural tourism and heritage. It thrives in local and community history, family history and genealogy.
History is a strong selling category in publishing along with the related areas of biography, autobiography and memoir. Film and television industries work with history as does the media. Museums, galleries and other cultural institutions - local, regional, state and national - draw on history.
Musicians, writers, community artists and playwrights engage with history and memory. Courts, tribunals and Royal Commissions dealing with land rights and Stolen and Forgotten Generations grapple with the past. Advertising agencies and real estate agents exploit it to sell, as do politicians.
But what is the future of Australian history in the 21st century? Come along to Paul Ashton's talk and find the answer.
Tea and coffee are available for a gold-coin donation from 9.45 am. Entry to the talk is free to members, $5 for non-members.
