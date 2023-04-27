Blue Mountains Gazette
Exciting new chapter opens for Springwood Library

Updated April 28 2023 - 10:30am, first published April 27 2023 - 2:00pm
The doors to the new, light-filled Springwood Library will open to the public from Monday, May 1.

