The doors to the new, light-filled Springwood Library will open to the public from Monday, May 1.
To mark the completion of the upgraded new building, a grand opening event will be held on Saturday, May 6 from 9.45am-4pm.
Residents are invited to come along and enjoy a packed schedule of activities including guided library tours, badge making, a scavenger hunt, lucky door prizes, design-your-own library bag and free library souvenirs. For the program, visit https://library.bmcc.nsw.gov.au.
The redeveloped building features a range of upgrades that have resulted in a modern and welcoming library environment for the community, including new reading and study areas, meeting rooms, and an accessible lift.
Stately, full-height windows on the south facade of the building also provide wonderful views over the mountains and allow more natural light to enter the library.
The building also incorporates a brand-new customer service desk on the ground floor for council inquiries. It will be open weekdays from 9am-4pm from May 1.
Springwood Library will now be open seven days a week with extended hours:
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "Springwood Library is an important and much-loved, local branch of Blue Mountains Library. These upgrades have transformed the building into a modern and more accessible space for our community.
"This isn't just a new lick of paint. The upgrades are as impressive on the inside as on the outside, and are designed to enhance all the great services that the library offers.
"Our libraries are not just places for reading - they offer so much more to our community. From a wide array of classes and workshops, children's learning programs and talks from authors, to the wealth of digital learning resources on offer - there's so much to explore."
The new library building completes the redevelopment of this dynamic cultural precinct in the heart of Springwood, following the opening of the Blue Mountains Community Theatre & Hub in 2015.
Blue Mountains City Council has shared images from the upgrade on its Facebook page.
The project was funded through the Western Parkland City Liveability Program which is a key commitment under the landmark Western Sydney City Deal between the Australian and NSW Governments and the eight councils of the Western Parkland City.
Funding for the new fit-out was also provided by the NSW Government Public Library Infrastructure Grants, through the State Library of NSW.
For more information on Blue Mountains Library locations and services including the new extended opening hours at Springwood, visit: https://library.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.