Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle has been made a Parliamentary Secretary in the NSW government.
The Labor MP has been appointed the Parliamentary Secretary for Environment, Heritage, Climate Change and Energy. The roles will see her work closely alongside the minister for the portfolios, Upper House MP Penny Sharpe.
NSW Premier Chris Minns announced the 13 new Parliamentary Secretaries on April 26.
Ms Doyle said she was "honoured and excited" to be appointed to the roles.
"There's some big work to be done... I'm looking forward to sitting down with Penny Sharpe in the next few weeks, and on a regular basis, to see what we proceed with in these portfolios," she told the Gazette.
Ms Doyle cited former Blue Mountains MP and NSW environment minister, Bob Debus, as a mentor.
"He is the person people hold up as one of the greatest environment ministers in our time," she said. "I stand on his shoulders and I look forward to working alongside Penny."
