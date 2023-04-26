Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Environment, Heritage, Climate Change and Energy

Updated April 28 2023 - 11:39am, first published April 27 2023 - 9:30am
New Parliamentary Secretary for Environment, Heritage, Climate Change and Energy, Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle (right), with Penny Sharpe, the Minister for Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Heritage. Picture Penny Sharpe MLC Facebook
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle has been made a Parliamentary Secretary in the NSW government.

