Two dead following car crash at Nepean Hospital car park

Two people have died following a car crash at Nepean Hospital.
NSW Police have confirmed a 55-year-old woman and another woman, 59, were both pronounced dead following the incident on April 27.
"About 3.20pm, emergency services were called to a hospital car park on Derby Street, Kingswood, following reports of a crash," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"On arrival, officers attached to Nepean Police Area Command were told a 55-year-old woman had allegedly reversed her car into another car, before accelerating and hitting a 59-year-old female pedestrian.
"The driver and pedestrian were both assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, they were pronounced dead at the scene.
"The driver of the other car - a 23-year-old woman - was treated by hospital staff for shock."
Police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District posted a tweet at 4.17pm, stating: "Emergency services are responding to an incident near Nepean Hospital's multi-storey car park on Parker Street. Patients, visitors and staff are being asked to avoid the area. Nepean Hospital and its emergency department remain open."
The health service advised that the hospital's gate two entry is closed.
"Please use alternative entries. Please allow extra time if you are visiting the hospital and thank you for your understanding," the service posted.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.