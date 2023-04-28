Blue Mountains Gazette
Three Blue Mountains artists finalists in Wynne and Sulman Prizes

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated April 28 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 12:30pm
Two Blue Mountains artists are finalists in the Wynne Prize and one a finalist in this year's Sulman Prize.

