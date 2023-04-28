Two Blue Mountains artists are finalists in the Wynne Prize and one a finalist in this year's Sulman Prize.
Clara Hali from Blackheath and Christopher McVinish from Katoomba were both among the finalists for the Wynne Prize, while Locust Jones, also from Katoomba, made the finals for the Sulman Prize.
The Wynne, Australia's oldest art prize, is awarded to the best landscape painting of Australian scenery or for the best example of figure sculpture by an Australian artist.
Hali's bronze sculpture, Talus torso, is at once an assemblage of boulder-like forms and a figure rising out of chaos. It is inspired by the sandstone that crumbles off escarpments in her Mountains home, accumulating in the valleys below to form what is called a talus.
Hali finds a rich vein of metaphor in ancient rock that resisted gravity for millennia and then suddenly yielded to it. Strength and fragility are qualities she responds to in her work as a sculptor, but she also sees them as fundamental to the human condition.
"Part of the reason that I am doing the work that I do is to communicate my experience as a common experience: a shared quest for finding balance and stability within our lives," said Hali, second-time finalist in the Wynne.
Christopher McVinish's Christmas in Katoomba (oil on canvas) documents a slice of Katoomba's main street.
Peeling paint and rumpled tin awnings contrast with a carefully arranged Christmas display in the windows. A dark sky and an empty street lend a beguilingly lonely air - what McVinish calls "a touch of film noir".
Made over four months from sketches and photos taken in the early-morning light, this painting conveys the artist's observation of the "magic in the everyday".
McVinish said: "It is always exciting to be selected, especially as how there are so many entries from so many well credentialed artists. [There were 726 entries and 41 finalists.]
"I am especially pleased for Fine Flowers, Katoomba, as I informed them before submitting my entry and they were very excited. So in getting selected I was able to give them the good news. It is also a celebration of Katoomba and its people."
The Sulman Prize, which attracted 673 entries (45 finalists), is awarded for the best subject painting, genre painting or mural project by an Australian artist.
Finalist Locust Jones began creating his work, beyond the headlines, after returning from a visit to Aotearoa New Zealand, during which he intentionally refrained from watching any news.
"News media often serves as a starting point for my creative process but I entered the studio with a clear mind, unencumbered by external influences.
"Drawing inspiration from my personal journal, I selected the words 'perilous', 'peril' and 'pearl' to get started.
"These words serve as markers within the artwork, with 'perilous' and 'peril' relating to the state of our world and the feeling of being overwhelmed, while 'pearl' represents everyday occurrences that help navigate this. The artwork could be interpreted as a map, charting fragile perilous states and glorious pearl-like moments."
On hearing he had been named a finalist, Jones said: "It's great. I'm very happy."
Finalists in the Wynne, Sulman and Archibald awards will be exhibited at the Art Gallery of NSW from May 6 to September 3. The winners will be announced on May 5.
