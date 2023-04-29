The Blue Mountains Conservation Society has added its voice to those praising the decision to scrap the Warragamba Dam wall raising.
"We are delighted by the NSW Government's announcement that it won't be moving ahead with the Warragamba Dam wall-raising plans," said Ms Annette Cam, president of the society.
"The society has long advocated against the wall raising as it would have significantly impacted large tracts of the World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains National Park and ruined around 65kms of wilderness waterways. This decision is a huge relief.
"We would like to thank NSW Minister for the Environment, Penny Sharpe, and NSW Water Minister, Rose Jackson, for their commitment to both the environmental and heritage values of the area and ensuring that World Heritage retains the highest level of protection.
"This decision stands as testament to Labor's ongoing commitment to the Blue Mountains, and the engaged community that's been campaigning against the plans."
Ms Sharpe and Ms Jackson are exploring other flood mitigation options for residents in the Hawkesbury-Nepean region.
"Now this valuable wilderness has been saved we would like to see Labor amend the NSW Act that prohibits flooding in any national park - as only then we will know that it's truly safe," said Ms Cam.
