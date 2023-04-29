Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Blue Mountains Conservation Society praises decision to scrap Warragamba Dam wall plan

Updated April 29 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Blue Mountains Conservation Society has added its voice to those praising the decision to scrap the Warragamba Dam wall raising.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.