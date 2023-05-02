Don't wait: Just Imagine Finance has advice for first home buyers Advertising Feature

First home buyers can get the help they need to realise their dream says Catherine Salat of Just Imagine Finance. Picture Shutterstock

Eligible first home buyers will pay no stamp duty when buying properties worth up to $800,000

The clock is ticking if you're a first home buyer hoping to take advantage of the First Home Buyer Choice Scheme to break into the market, says Catherine Salat of Just Imagine Finance in Leura.

The scheme was brought in by the former Coalition State Government to lower the upfront costs of purchasing property, by giving first home buyers the option of paying a smaller annual property tax rather than stamp duty when buying a home worth up to $1.5 million.

"However, this is all set to change following Labor's recent win in the State election," Catherine said.

"That's because, during the campaign, Labor promised to scrap First Home Buyer Choice in favour of increasing stamp duty exemption and concession thresholds, which will likely suit some first home buyers more.

"Under Labor's plans, eligible first home buyers will pay no stamp duty when buying properties worth up to $800,000 (currently $650,000) or pay a discounted rate for homes up to $1 million (currently $800,000)."

Catherine said increasing these thresholds should mean that around 95 per cent of all NSW first home buyers will pay no tax or a reduced rate because of the changes, according to independent modelling by the Parliamentary Budget Office.

"While there's no date as yet as to when this new policy will take effect, it's likely to be close to the new financial year on July 1, 2023," she said.

"First home buyers who opt out of stamp duty before First Home Buyer Choice is abolished will continue to pay the annual property tax while they own the home."

Catherine said there were other interesting things floated during the election campaign worth noting.

Labor promised to boost housing supply, particularly in the regions. Plans included:

Cutting red tape and streamlining the planning process by centralising all decision-making responsibilities (other than local government) under the planning minister.

Setting new housing targets matched to population growth and infrastructure requirements, especially around metro lines.

Introducing a mandatory requirement for 30 per cent of all homes built on surplus government land to be set aside for social and universal housing.

Launching a $30 million pilot build-to-rent project on the South Coast with 30 per cent of properties allocated for social and universal housing.