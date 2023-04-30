The community still has grave concerns about the major impacts of the duplication of the Great Western Highway through Medlow Bath. The Medlow Bath 1.2km works are now merely preparatory works for a tunnel which is now in doubt and will create a 1.2km, 4 lane stretch in which vehicles will merge either end from 2 lanes, creating an overtaking speedway. This low accident area is very likely to become accident prone as a result.