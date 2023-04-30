A new, simpler design for a pedestrian bridge at Medlow Bath has been welcomed by the community.
The Medlow Residents Association said locals had been closely involved in the design process and final selection of the bridge over the highway and railway and welcomed the safety that it will provide.
"It is reassuring that Transport for NSW listened to the community's negative reactions after the release of the original, overly intrusive design. The new design provides for only two lifts instead of the original planned four lifts, making it less visually intrusive on the village and heritage listed railway station."
TfNSW said
The final design has been selected from three options following close consultation between Transport for NSW, Heritage NSW, Blue Mountains City Council, as well as selected community and Aboriginal representatives to ensure residents had a say in the process.
The design was analysed against several criteria following these consultations, to assess the relative impact of the options with respect to heritage, customer experience, maintainability, sustainability, the environment and constructability.
The community still has grave concerns about the major impacts of the duplication of the Great Western Highway through Medlow Bath. The Medlow Bath 1.2km works are now merely preparatory works for a tunnel which is now in doubt and will create a 1.2km, 4 lane stretch in which vehicles will merge either end from 2 lanes, creating an overtaking speedway. This low accident area is very likely to become accident prone as a result.
We are calling on the new Labor Government to pause the Medlow Bath works and redeploy the funds into more urgently needed upgrades. Time out is needed to enable review of any works being done at Medlow Bath in order to preserve the visual amenity and tourism viability of our unique village and to ensure the road design will also provide the best and safest option.
A new pedestrian bridge to be built over the Great Western Highway at Medlow Bath will be a simple design that limits the visual impact on the village's unique style.
Transport for NSW Director West Alistair Lunn said all views were considered during the design selection and the preferred option most successfully addressed the needs of all stakeholders.
It was the least visually intrusive option of the three designs put forward, with reduced vertical elements rising from the ground and two lifts with a mix of stairs and ramps to ground level.
"The new Medlow Bath pedestrian bridge design has been selected to add to, rather than detract from, the wonderful heritage feel of Medlow Bath and the Blue Mountains," Mr Lunn said.
"The selected design offers a low-impact solution that creates a complementary visual and practical link between the heritage-listed railway station on one side of the highway and the iconic Hydro Majestic hotel on the other."
The new pedestrian bridge will feature a lift and stairs on the western (Hydro Majestic) side of the highway and a ramp that meets the eastern side of the highway.
"A new lift will be installed on the existing footbridge at the station making it easier to access the platform, and a new kiss and ride bay will be built next to the footbridge to reduce the distance some people will have to walk," Mr Lunn said.
"The new bridge will mean people on foot, in wheelchairs, pushing prams and carrying luggage will no longer have to negotiate their way across a busy four-lane highway, making travelling through the precinct safer for all.
"We appreciate the input from all stakeholders into the pedestrian bridge design and look forward to major construction starting in September 2023."
The new pedestrian bridge is being built as part of an upgrade of the Great Western Highway near Medlow Bath railway station, with the highway upgrade to provide two lanes of traffic in both directions, new lights at Bellevue Crescent and a shared pathway.
