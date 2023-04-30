Blue Mountains Gazette
Design of the times: Medlow Bath pedestrian bridge plans unveiled

Updated May 1 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 8:00am
The new design for the bridge. Pictures Transport for NSW
A new, simpler design for a pedestrian bridge at Medlow Bath has been welcomed by the community.

