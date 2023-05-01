A Netflix travel series filmed in the Blue Mountains has been nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards.
Hosted by Hollywood actor Zac Efron, Down to Earth with Zac Efron has scored nods for: Outstanding travel, adventure and nature program; outstanding sound mixing and editing; and outstanding main title and graphic design.
Efron himself is up for the award for outstanding daytime program host.
The Hollywood A-lister went canyoning and abseiling at Empress Canyon in Wentworth Falls for the Blue Mountains episode.
Filmed in March 2021, the 12-hour shoot with Katoomba-based Blue Mountains Adventure Company provided international exposure for the local tourism industry.
In the episode, Mr Efron's offsider, wellness expert Darin Olien, tells adventure guide Dan Lewis, "I like your office", while on a cliff face.
Andy Mein, the Blue Mountains Adventure Company manager, told the Gazette in November 2022 the series was "a piece of television that has an authentic feel to it". Instead of hiding behind the scenes, the guides are front and centre extolling the beauty of the Mountains landscape, he said.
The Daytime Emmy nominations were announced on April 26. The awards ceremony will be held on June 16.
- with B C Lewis
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.