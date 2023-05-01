Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Netflix series Down to Earth with Zac Efron nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards

By Damien Madigan
Updated May 1 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Netflix travel series filmed in the Blue Mountains has been nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.