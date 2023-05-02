Blue Mountains mayor, Mark Greenhill, described them as far-rightist relatives of the Freedom Movement.
But the group which packed the gallery at the April 26 Blue Mountains City Council meeting was described by one participant as an unaligned collection of concerned citizens.
Two of them filled out forms to register to speak at the meeting against a notice of motion supporting the flying of the Progress Pride flag in Civic Place, Katoomba, for the annual Mardi Gras and on the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) on May 17.
But meeting rules don't allow members of the public to speak on notices of motion.
In the end, the councillors passed the motion 9-1 with no discussion of the matter. Liberal Party Cr Roza Sage voted against and Liberal Crs Kevin Schreiber and Brendan Christie were absent on the night.
Cr Greenhill, in a Facebook post, referred to a group which disrupted a Monash Council meeting in Melbourne on April 26, opposing plans for that council to run a drag queen story time at a local library.
"Members of the large group that turned up at our meeting told staff they were there in opposition to the motion [to fly the rainbow or progress flag]," Cr Greenhill wrote.
"Essentially they were there to oppose our support for people who face major discrimination every day of their lives.
"While doubtless hoping to disrupt any debate (as occurred at Monash), the motion was passed without argument between the councillors, thus denying the far-rightists a chance to disrupt."
But one of those in the gallery, Mountains resident Michelle Palmer, said the group was "no way deserving" of Cr Greenhill's description.
"We are not the crazies that he is making us out to be which is really unfortunate but all we wanted was a voice."
She added the group was not being listened to.
"When that happens continually to a group of people or people who are passionate about a particular subject, they get upset and things happen like at Monash."
She said she always encouraged people to be "kind and thoughtful" in their interactions.
Another who attended the meeting was Leura local, Bob Kemnitz.
He said: "The group was an unaligned collection of concerned citizens and ratepayers, parents and grandparents, greatly annoyed with the way in which the council is operating under Greenhill."
Greens Crs Sarah Redshaw and Brent Hoare, in a joint statement, said: "We do not know whether those who attended the council chamber hold far right views, are confused, misguided or simply misled by those associated with the My Place movement who appear to be using councils across Australia as a target on which to vent their political frustrations on a wide range of issues completely beyond the jurisdiction of local government."
They called on everyone to "behave responsibly and respectfully, and to ensure we avoid repeating the disruptive conduct seen recently at other councils around the country".
