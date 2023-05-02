Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Chambers crowded as council contemplates LGBTQI flag raising

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated May 2 2023 - 11:42am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains mayor, Mark Greenhill, described them as far-rightist relatives of the Freedom Movement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.