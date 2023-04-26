Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Agencies join forces to protect Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area

Updated May 1 2023 - 11:50am, first published April 26 2023 - 11:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CEO of the Blue Mountains World Heritage Institute, Jane Powles.
CEO of the Blue Mountains World Heritage Institute, Jane Powles.

Key Blue Mountains agencies have joined forces to work towards more effective management of the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.