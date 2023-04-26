Agencies join forces to protect Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area

Key Blue Mountains agencies have joined forces to work towards more effective management of the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife, Blue Mountains City Council, and the Blue Mountains World Heritage Institute came together at recent workshop to identify potential threats to the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area (GBMWHA).
With bushfires, floods, droughts, and climate change impacts escalating, and population growth and biodiversity loss on the rise, the Blue Mountains region is facing significant challenges.
Recognising the importance of the issue, Rosemary Dillion, CEO of Blue Mountains City Council, said: "None of these aims will be possible without successful partnerships such as the ones we have with NSW National Parks and Wildlife and the Blue Mountains World Heritage Institute. Our organisations agree there is a need to work more closely together, and I welcome this collaboration."
Director of the Blue Mountains Branch of NSW National Parks and Wildlife, David Crust, said: "The meeting between our three organisations has been a great opportunity to work toward better collaboration of our efforts and to refine our priorities for future research to assist in better managing the GBMWHA."
CEO of the Blue Mountains World Heritage Institute, Jane Powles said: "This strengthened collaboration sets a new horizon for our three organisations. We all have a responsibility to safeguard this invaluable natural and cultural treasure for generations to come."
