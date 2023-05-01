'This type of dynamic engagement is exactly what we need': Hundreds take part in Voice forum

More than 700 people have taken part in a forum on the referendum to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the constitution.
Federal Macquarie MP Susan Templeman co-hosted the event with Blue Mountains mayor, Mark Greenhill, to give people an opportunity to hear from "yes" campaigner, Indigenous film-maker Rachel Perkins.
"It was an honour to have Rachel in the Mountains sharing her insights after years of working for greater recognition for First Nations Peoples, and I was so thrilled that nearly 400 people joined us in person at the Springwood Hub," said Ms Templeman.
"We had around 300 people take part online, and we encouraged participation in the forum via a QR code, where people could ask questions and record their attitudes to various questions."
The Labor MP said she hoped the forum will be the first of many engagements people have on the referendum, "which will ask Australians whether they agree to a change in the constitution to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and to give them a Voice to the Parliament".
"My feeling is that there is a lot of support for the voice in the Blue Mountains, but also questions about the process, from both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people," she said.
"I'm glad we could provide an opportunity for people to learn more about the Uluru Statement from the Heart and how the Voice will help First Nations Australians."
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said feedback from the event was "fantastic".
"This type of dynamic engagement is exactly what we need," he said.
"The forum gave people a chance to discuss an issue that is incredibly important to our nation... Our community proved itself, as always, enlightened and engaged."
Former ABC Radio Sydney Breakfast presenter Robbie Buck emceed the forum which was held at the Blue Mountains Theatre on April 30.
