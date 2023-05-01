Blue Mountains Gazette
'This type of dynamic engagement is exactly what we need': Hundreds take part in Voice forum

May 1 2023 - 5:00pm
More than 700 people have taken part in a forum on the referendum to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the constitution.

