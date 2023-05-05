Reg Mombassa's work celebrates Blue Mountains rare upland swamps

The founding member of the band Mental As Anything, Christopher O'Doherty - known by the pseudonym Reg Mombassa - is part of an art project celebrating the rare upland swamps of the Blue Mountains.
The Mambo Graphics artist and musician is one of a group of artists which includes Lucy Culliton, Euan Macleod, Adrienne Richards, and Leo Robba with Gundungurra artist Kelsie King.
The Painted River Project: Blue Mountains Rare Upland Swamps explores the swamps of Greater Blue Mountains UNESCO World Heritage Area in particular the Leura Swamp and Garguree (The Gully), Katoomba with support from Gundungurra traditional custodian David King.
The artists worked on site at Leura Swamp in September 2020 and at Garguree, the Gully, Katoomba, December 2022, as part of an expedition to record and conserve the environment.
Co-curated by Dr Leo Robba and Margaret Hancock, the exhibition is a joint project between Western Sydney Creative at Western Sydney University, and University Gallery, Newcastle University, and supported by Monash Sustainable Development Institute and Blue Mountains City Council's Planetary Health Initiative.
The Painted River Project is an art, science and cultural initiative that creates space for diverse community members to share knowledge and build understanding of how we live with the natural world.
It aims to nurture transformative thinking and collective action around one of Australia's most contested topics - water.
Given that Western Sydney is Australia's third largest economy and one of the country's fastest growing regions, water and the environment must be central to all future planning and development in the region.
Water and river systems are the foundation of healthy cities and human well-being. The Painted River Project highlights the importance healthy water catchments and rivers have for the future of the region and communicates this message through creative community interactions at selected sites
The event opens on May 4 and runs until July 14 at the Margaret Whitlam Galleries. The gallery is open to the public on Wednesdays and Thursdays, opening hours: 10am - 4pm. The gallery is at Western Sydney University's Parramatta South campus, Corner of James Ruse Drive and Victoria Road, Rydalmere.
The Painted River Project is a planetary health initiative devised by Dr Leo Robba, School of Humanities Communication Arts, Western Sydney University and Professor Tony Capon, Monash University, in partnership with Associate Professor Ian Wright, School of Science, Western Sydney University.
Leo Robba, who is the project's founder and lectures within the School of Humanities and Communication Arts, said the original two-day expedition aimed to bring together art and science to increase awareness for the ecological significance of the wetland, which is home to endangered species such as the giant dragonfly and the Blue Mountains water skink.
The exhibition will also will showcase a range of images from other swamps and regions.
For more information about the exhibition, go to the Whitlam Institute website.
