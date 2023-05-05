Blue Mountains Gazette
Silver linings: Glenbrook's Olivia Harris second in Netball nationals but makes Australian squad

By Tom Walker
Updated May 5 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
Glenbrook's Olivia Harris may not have gotten gold at the National Netball Championships, but she left with her own victory - being accepted into the Under 17s Pathways Squad.

