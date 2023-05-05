Glenbrook's Olivia Harris may not have gotten gold at the National Netball Championships, but she left with her own victory - being accepted into the Under 17s Pathways Squad.
Harris helped the NSW team make it all the way to the grand finals at the recent championships in Darwin, which concluded April 16.
The journey included a decisive semifinals victory against Victoria, simulating a rematch of the 2022 grand finals.
The final game against the undefeated Queensland team was down to the wire until NSW lost by two points, taking home the silver.
"Disappointing, but... we almost had it," Harris said.
"It was very loud as well, I mean, I know the Queensland parents had pots and pans they were banging during the game."
But while Harris didn't get the gold she was gunning for, her talent was spotted by the selectors watching the national championships.
She was thrilled to receive the email saying she had been selected for the national Under 17s Australian Pathways Squad, with the official announcement following on April 21.
"I was very excited when I found out. I got the email... I was like 'oh my gosh'," she said.
The squad is an opportunity for Harris to further develop her netball skills, and many past and present Origin Australian Diamond athletes went through the same process.
Harris is one of seven NSW athletes selected for the U17s squad, with 36 athletes total selected from across the country.
She leapt at the new opportunity, adding to her current training with the GIANTS academy which she was accepted into earlier this year.
"GIANTS academy is really great. It is amazing, it's such a great environment... we push each other, we make sure we finish off drills to the best of our ability, and it's just such a big learning opportunity for me," she said.
With so many new challenges to prove herself through Harris is alert, but optimistic about the future.
"I'm feeling pretty good... I'm in the best spot at the moment to just keep working hard and keep learning from all these amazing coaches I'm so lucky to have. And yeah, I think the future's looking pretty bright, but it's not gonna come without hard work," she said.
