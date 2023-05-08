Leura Harvest Festival returns for 2023

What makes a chook win Best in Show? A soap and water bath to plump up the feathers and a little bit of paw paw to brighten the comb, according to Agatha the Sussex's owner.
Three-year-old Agatha the Sussex stole the chook judges hearts and Katoomba owner Bronwyn Kirkpatrick was thrilled.
Other lucky winners with their feathered friends were Debbie Traish from Leura with her trio of Buff Leghorns; Catriona Swan with her mother and daughter Belgian D'Uccle pair Moira and Alexis (inspired by the hit COVID TV show Schitts Creek) and Pom Pom from Mt Victoria won best bantam for owner Candace Coughlan.
The event took place in perfect sunny skies on Saturday May 6.
Back after four years, the famous Scarecrow Competition hosted by the Leura Village Association and sponsored by Birches of Leura had different categories: Leura residents, Leura businesses, local pre-schools, school classes K to 3 and 4 to 6. All of the "scarecrew" were made from recyclable materials with winners taking home $100 Birches of Leura gift vouchers.
In other events, Rob McKay of Katoomba was surprised to win in the best jam category. He said the vital ingredient to his prize winning raspberry jam was the lemon juice.
Thousands attended the regional festival. The last Leura Harvest Festival was 2019.
Event spokeswoman Adele Cannella said "after a long hiatus to have the village filled with stalls and the community come together was fantastic. The weather was outstanding with the beautiful autumn colours. We look forward to having it back bigger and better next year."
